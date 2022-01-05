Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report $55.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.37 million to $56.18 million. Phreesia reported sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $211.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

