Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Invests $211,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $10.83 on Tuesday, hitting $315.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.71 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.43 and a 200-day moving average of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

