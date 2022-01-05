Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $987.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

