Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 2.1%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.99). Approximately 19,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Rua Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.08.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rua Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rua Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.