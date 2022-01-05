Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 2.1%

Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.99). Approximately 19,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 51,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.08.

About Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

