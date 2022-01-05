Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Shares Down 4.8%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 131,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 76,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Silver Tiger Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the mineral exploration activities of gold and silver. It operates in El Tigre property located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was founded on June 14, 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

