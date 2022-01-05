ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading 1.1% Higher

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

