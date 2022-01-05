FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.80. 9,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 6,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several brokerages have commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.64%. Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter worth $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 239,922 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

