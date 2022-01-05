Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $565.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

