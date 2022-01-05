Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.1% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.16.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.59. 9,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $255.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.