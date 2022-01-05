Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $54.04 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $54,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 1,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,360. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.