Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 96,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 179,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

NOC traded up $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.92. 615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

