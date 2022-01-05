Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $303.00 at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.97. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $255.94. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.