Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,026.29% and a negative return on equity of 106.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.