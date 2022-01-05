Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the November 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Versus Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.
Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,026.29% and a negative return on equity of 106.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
About Versus Systems
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
