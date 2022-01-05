WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Up 55.2% in December

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 812,100 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WalkMe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

