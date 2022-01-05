JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $175.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $175.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

Shares of TMUS opened at $114.06 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

