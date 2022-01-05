Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.19 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

