Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,975 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $73,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.