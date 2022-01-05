Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.