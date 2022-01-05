IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading 1% Higher

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. 2,208 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

IWG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

