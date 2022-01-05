Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

About Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.