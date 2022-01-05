Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.85.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

