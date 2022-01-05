Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $19.48 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

