Citigroup Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $122.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

