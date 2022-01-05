Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $24,316,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.