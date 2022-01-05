Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $122.00 at Guggenheim

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

