Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

