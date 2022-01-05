Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 137.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.