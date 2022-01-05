Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Survey

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Murphy Oil and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 6 0 2.60 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 2.35 -$1.15 billion ($2.69) -11.11 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.67 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.27

Amplify Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -21.90% 2.99% 1.19% Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Amplify Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

