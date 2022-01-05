Financial Review: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.46%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.25%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

