Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.