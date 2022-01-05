JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.43 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

