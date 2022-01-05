Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 81,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.