Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

