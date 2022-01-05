Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.78 Million

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report sales of $176.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.86 million to $177.70 million. Standex International posted sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

SXI opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,085 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.