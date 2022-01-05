Colliers Securities Comments on Sono-Tek Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sono-Tek in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Sono-Tek news, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $63,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Riemer sold 21,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $125,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,582 shares of company stock worth $596,474 in the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

