Zacks: Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post $156.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. GCM Grosvenor reported sales of $155.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $494.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $484.47 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $524.57 million, with estimates ranging from $518.94 million to $530.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

