ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 10th

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:ARYE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 10th. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of ARYE opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

