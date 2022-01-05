$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $230.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

