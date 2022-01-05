DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

DHX stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.15, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 436,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

