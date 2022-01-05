Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Buy

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,710,182.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,054,351.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after buying an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,624,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,993,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

