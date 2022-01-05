Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 12th (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Blue Ocean Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BOCNU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. Blue Ocean Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue Ocean Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

