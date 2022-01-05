Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE:EARN opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

