Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the November 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.3 days.

APPEF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Appen has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

About Appen

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

