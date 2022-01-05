Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Increases By 134.8%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the November 30th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,491,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,938,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.