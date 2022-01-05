QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 139.6% in December

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. QBE Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.