Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $566.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $533.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

