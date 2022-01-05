Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 314 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock opened at $204.90 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROLL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

