Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

