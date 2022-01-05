Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.32 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

