Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 62 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

