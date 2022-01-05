Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 588,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 112,911 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

